Tokyo Olympics Coverage Advisory

BELARUS RUNNER: A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games has reached safety in Poland SENT; developing.

OLY-RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS: The often forgotten genre of rhythmic Olympic gymnastics is like combining its more famous cousin, artistic gymnastics, with ballet and a circus. Gymnasts dance as they throw and catch items including hoops, balls, ribbons, clubs, They bend and twist across a carpet so quickly it’s often impossible for the untrained eye to understand its intricacy. For the first time, the United States is sending a full team, two individual performers and a five-woman group, to compete this weekend. The gymnasts hope their increased presence could mark a turning point back home, where they are often dismissed as ribbon twirlers and hula hoopers. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

OLY-SOCIAL MEDIA GAMES: The made-to-watch Tokyo Games, where pandemic precautions prevent permitting spectators, have become a digital affair more than ever. From social media to streaming, athletes and their events are reaching the public in record-smashing and trailblazing ways. SENT: 1150 words, photos. With OLY-SOCIAL MEDIA GAMES-GLANCE.

OLY-SWM-WHAT'S IN A NAME: Marathon swimming or open water? Artistic swimming or synchronized? There’s a bit of aquatic confusion at the Olympics, where two disciplines are referred to by conflicting names. SENT: 670 words, photos.

OLY-BVL-MC AND DJ: The Olympic beach volleyball venue in Rio de Janeiro reverberated with the cheers of 12,000 fans, who infused the arena with a samba-dancing spirit that spilled out of the stadium onto Copacabana beach. This time, there is only a master of ceremonies, a disc jockey, and the whir of the cicadas in the nearby trees. SENT: 800 words, photos.

OLY-ATH-NEW MOM'S MARATHON: U.S. marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk worked her way back after giving birth in January. She took her workouts slow and steady. It got her back to the starting line for the women’s marathon. SENT: 830 words, photos.

OLY-BKL-JAPAN-HOVASSE'S JOURNEY: Tom Hovasse spoke about the unthinkable when he was hired as the head coach of Japan’s women’s basketball team. The Durango, Colorado, native said he would have his team playing for gold at the Tokyo Games against the U.S. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-PARIS-2024-TWO PRESIDENTS: The stress of postponing and finally staging the Tokyo Olympics contrasts with the relative calm and steady leadership of the next Summer Games host. The 2024 Paris Olympics emerges fully on Sunday from its unexpected extra year in the shadows with a formal handover from Tokyo. SENT: 620 words, photos.

OLY-BKO-US-AUSTRALIA: Kevin Durant and the Americans still have their grip on gold and it’s going to take more than a few bad minutes for anyone to take it away from them. SENT: 775 words, photos.

OLY-SOC-AUSTRALIA-US: Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia. SENT: 670 words, photos. With OLY-BKO-AUSTRALIA'S COLLAPSE.

OLY-SKB-SKATEBOARDING-MEN'S PARK: Keegan Palmer of Australia won the last skateboarding gold medal at the Tokyo Games. His win broke what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events. SENT: 690 words, photos.

OLY-ATH-MEN'S SHOT PUT: Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. It was a tribute to his late grandfather. SENT: 600 words, photos. With OLY-ATH-HASSAN-DISTANCE TRIPLE and OLY-ATH-4x100 RELAY.

OLY-CAN-CANOE SPRING: American teenager Nevin Harrison surged over the second half of the women’s canoe 200 sprint race to win the gold medal in the event’s Olympic debut. SENT: 710 words, photos.

OLY-VOL-VOLLEYBALL: The Russian Olympic Committee men’s volleyball team avenged a semifinal loss to Brazil in the last Olympics by mounting a big rally in the third set to win their semifinal match in four sets. SENT: 620 words, photos.

OLY-CYC-TRACK CYCLING: Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the women’s keirin at the Tokyo Olympics. SENT: 760 words, photos.

OLY-BOX-MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT: Albert Batyrgaziev became the first professional boxer to win an Olympic gold medal when the 23-year-old Russian conquered the featherweight division by beating fellow pro Duke Ragan. SENT: 660 words, photos.

OLY-WPO-WATER POLO: Maddie Musselman scored four of her five goals in the second half to rally the U.S. to a 15-11 victory over the Russian team in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. SENT: 540 words, photos.

OLY-DIV-DIVING: China’s divers are programmed from an early age to strive for perfection. The 14-year-old Quan Hongchan delivered just that with two of her five dives in a dominant performance to claim the gold medal in women’s 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Olympics SENT: 540 words, photos.

OLY-EXPLAINER-JAPAN EMERGENCY: Japan is playing host to the Tokyo Olympics. But the capital, as well as other populous areas, are in the middle of a government-declared “state of emergency” to curb surging COVID-19 infections. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OLY-CLB-SPORT CLIMBING: Sport climbing has made its Olympic debut, giving the world a chance to see just how physically demanding it can be. SENT: 630 words, photos.

OLY-PANDEMIC GAMES-PHOTO GALLERY: Reminders are everywhere that these will forever be remembered as the Pandemic Olymipcs. SENT: 210 words, photos.

