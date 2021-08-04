Tokyo Olympics Coverage Advisory

Today is day 13 of the Tokyo Summer Games. The AP plans coverage from all events. All times bellow are U.S. Eastern.

OLY-BELARUS RUNNER: A Belarusian sprinter has left Tokyo en route to Europe after resisting an attempt by her Olympic team’s officials to send her home to Belarus. SENT; developing. WITH BELARUS-EXPLAINER and OLY-EXPLAINER-OLYMPICS AND DIPLOMACY.

SENT ENTERPRISE:

OLY-THE EXTRA PRESSURE: Naomi Osaka Simone Biles. Both are prominent young Black women under the pressure of a global Olympic spotlight that few human beings ever know. Both have faced major career crossroads at the Tokyo Games. Both cited pressure and mental health. The glare is even hotter for these Black women given that, after years of sacrifice and preparation, they are expected to perform, to be strong, to push through. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

OLY-JAPAN-THE ETHNICITY QUESTION: Rising NBA star Rui Hachimura led the Japanese team as a flag bearer. Tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron. The racial diversity Japan showcased at the Olympic opening ceremony also highlights its lack in Japanese society. SENT: 1010 words, photos.

OLY-CLUB-SCREAMING TO THE TOP: The loudest vocalizations of the Tokyo Games may come from the grounds in one of the Olympic program’s newest sports. Adam Ondra is widely considered the best climber in the world and a gold medal favorite in sport climbing’s Olympic debut. SENT: 660 words, photos.

OLY-BKO-BUBBLE REMINDERS: Wake up. Take a coronavirus test. Go to an empty arena. Practice or play a game. Return to the hotel. FaceTime family and friends who they’ve been separated from for weeks. Watch other games on television. Sleep. Such is the typical itinerary for basketball players at the Tokyo Olympics.SENT: 740 words, photos.

OY-KAR-KARATE DEBUT: A half-century of work ends this week when some of the brightest talents in modern karate step onto the tatami at the iconic Nippon Budokan martial arts hall for its Olympic debut. SENT: 790 words, photos.

OLY-SWM-PAUL NEWBERRY-BRINGING UP THE REAR: So much attention at the Olympics is focused on who wins gold, silver and bronze. That’s fine. But some of the best stories are found at the back of the pack. SENT: 980 words, photos.

SENT GAME COVERAGE:

OLY-ATH-WOMEN'S 400 HURDLES: Sydney McLaughlin of the United States broke her world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-meter-hurdles gold. SENT: 1020 words, photos.

OLY-BOX-AMERICAN REVIVAL: American boxers are heading home from Tokyo with four medals. That’s the most boxing hardware they’ve claimed since 2000, and three of those medals could still be gold. SENT: 810 words, photos.

OLY-SWM-DEARING’S DISAPPOINTMENT: Coming into the Olympics, Alice Dearing made a huge impact in the debate over ways to make swimming a more diverse sport. She had hoped to further her efforts with a strong performance at the Tokyo Olympics, but it wasn’t to be. SENT: 470 words, photos.

OLY-SOC-AUSTRALIA-US PREVIEW: The Australians have reached the medal round for the first time ever in women’s soccer at an Olympics. SENT: 620 words, photos.

OLY-BKO-MEN'S SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: U.S. guard Zach LaVine says if the Americans do what they are supposed to, he doesn’t think anyone can beat them. Australia and France already have this summer. SENT: 700 words, photos. WITH OLY-BKO-NEXT INTERNATIONAL WAVE.

OLY-CYC-TRACK CYCLING: Italy broke its own world record in beating Denmark to win the gold medal in men’s team pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics. SENT: 720 words, photos.

OLY-BKL-BELGIUM-JAPAN: Saki Hayashi hit a 3-pointer with 15.2 seconds left, and Japan advanced to the semifinals by holding off Olympic newcomer Belgium 86-85 Wednesday. SENT: 480 words, photos. With OLY-BKL-SERBIA-CHINA and OLY-BKL-US-AUSTRALIA.

OLY-SKB-SKATEBOARDING-WOMEN'S PARK: Sakura Yosozumi of Japan won the inaugural Olympic women’s park event in skateboarding. SENT: 670 words, photos.

OLY-BBI-BASEBALL: Triston Casas hit his third home run of the Olympics and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 to stay in gold medal contention. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-GLF-WOMEN'S GOLF: Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden got off to a hot start in women’s golf at the Olympics. For most everyone else, it was simply hot. SENT: 960 words, photos.

OLY-VOL-VOLLEYBALL: The United States women’s volleyball team is back in the semifinals after a win over the Dominican Republic. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-CAN-WOMEN"S CANOE SPRINT: The women’s canoe sprint 200 is making its Olympic debut on Wednesday with optimism about gender equity in the sport and some skepticism about how one of the gold medal favorites got to Tokyo. SENT: 690 words, photos.

OLY-WPO-WATER POLO: Greece is one win away from its first men’s water polo medal at the Olympics. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PHOTO GALLERIES

OLY-MEDAL WORTHY MOTION-PHOTO GALLERY: On the track, in the air, underwater, from the mound — Olympians are built for moving fast. In the briefest flash, much can be revealed. SENT: 140 words, photos.

DAILY FIXTURES

GRAPHICS

