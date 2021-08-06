Tokyo Olympics Coverage Advisory

Today is day 14 of the Tokyo Summer Games. The AP plans coverage from all events. All times bellow are U.S. Eastern.

EU-BRITAIN-OLYMPIC DEFECTOR: When boxer Thomas Essomba walked out of the London Olympic Village with his suitcases in 2012, he left behind his life in Cameroon to start another one from scratch in a country he knew next to nothing about. Essomba, who was captain of his country’s boxing team, disappeared with four other boxers during the Games nine years ago. In the decade that followed, Essomba sometimes struggled to reconcile his yearning for his family in Cameroon and his dream of becoming a successful boxer in the U.K. The stories of young athletes who defect during the Olympics often capture the world’s imagination. SENT: 830 words, photos. WITH OLY-IOC-BELARUSIAN COACHES: Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics after being involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. SENT.

OLY—BBI-BASEBALL-THE MISSING: Imagine Olympic swimming without the world’s top 100. Or track and field missing the 100 strongest and fastest. Or gymnastics, if the 100 most talented weren’t on hand. That’s what the Olympic baseball tournament is, largely a cross between Double-A ball and Old-Timers Day. SENT: 630 words, photos. With: OLY—BBI-GOLD MEDAL GAME: Mike Scioscia is one win from matching mentor Tommy Lasorda, the only manager to lead the United States to a baseball gold medal. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-TTN-TABLE TENNIS-THE SNAKEMAN BITES: Adam Bobrow is the voice of table tennis. He possesses an arsenal of tricky spin shots that can leave even good opponents gape-mouthed and eventually delighted. SENT: 930 words, photos.

OLY-EQU-SUMO SCARE: A sumo wrestler that may have spooked the horses has been knocked out of the Olympic equestrian ring. SENT: 280 words, photos.

OLY-ATH-MARATHONS AND HEAT: The Olympic marathons and race walks were shifted all the way north to Sapporo because of the extreme heat in Tokyo. But a heat wave means it’s really no cooler in the capital of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. SENT: 790 words, photos.

OLY-BOX-HEAVYWEIGHT: Only six boxers had ever won Olympic gold medals in two weight classes before a trio of polished Cuban veterans joined the club over the past four days in Tokyo. SENT: 690 words, photos.

OLY—VOL-VOLLEYBALL: The U.S. women’s volleyball team has made it to the gold medal match for the fourth time. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-WOMEN'S GOLF: Nelly Korda still has command of women’s golf in the Olympics. She just had to work hard for it. The 23-year-old American had to scramble for pars on the last two holes for a 69. SENT: 880 words, photos. WITH OLY-GOLF-ASHOK'S CHANCE: Aditi Ashok of India is once again in the mix at the Olympic women’s golf tournament.

OLY—CYC-TRACK CYCLING: The British duo of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the Olympic debut of the women’s Madison in easy fashion. SENT: 850 words, photos. WITH OLY-CYC-COACH-RACIST SLUR: The governing body of cycling says it has suspended a German official for the rest of the year for using a racist slur during the Olympic men’s time trial.

OLY-BKO-MEN'S FINAL PREVIEW: For USA Basketball, some eras will end Saturday. It will be Jerry Colangelo’s last game as managing director of the men’s national team.SENT: 880 words, photos.

OLY-BKL-SERBIA-US: Brittney Griner had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the U.S. beat Serbia 79-59 to advance to the gold medal game of the Olympics. SENT: 670 words, photos.

OLY—BVL-BEACH VOLLEYBALL-WOMEN: pril Ross now has the complete set of Olympic beach volleyball medals. She joined with Alix Klineman to win the gold medal in Tokyo to go with the silver she won in London and the bronze in Rio de Janeiro. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OLY—WPL-WATER POLO: Stylianos Agryropoulos Kanakakis scored four times, Emmanouil Zerdevas made seven saves and Greece beat Hungary 9-6 in the men’s water polo semifinals at the Tokyo Games. SENT: 400 words, photos.

OLY-ATH-50K RACE WALK: There will be stories to tell from Tokyo if this is the last time the 50-kilometer race walk ever appears at the Olympics. Like how Dawid Tomala of Poland won the gold medal in only the second 50-kilometer race he had ever completed. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-ATHLETES AND FLAGS-PHOTO GALLERY: In some of their most emotional moments, Olympic athletes display their national pride. SENT: 200 words, photos.

