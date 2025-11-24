Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Driver arrested in Tokyo after car hits about 10 people, seriously injuring 2, local media say

Japanese media say that a car struck about 10 people in Tokyo on Monday, seriously injuring two of them, and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene

Via AP news wire
Monday 24 November 2025 07:49 GMT

A car struck about 10 people in Tokyo on Monday, seriously injuring two of them, and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene, Japanese media reported.

Police did not immediately comment on the incident, but they said a representative would provide an update as soon as possible.

The Mainichi newspaper reported that police had arrested the driver, who fled the scene, adding the driver is under investigation for a suspected hit and run.

Other details were not immediately available.

Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

