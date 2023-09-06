Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tom Brady will toss passes for Delta Air Lines. The retired quarterback will be a strategic adviser

Tom Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 06 September 2023 17:25

Tom Brady will toss passes for Delta Air Lines. The retired quarterback will be a strategic adviser

Show all 2

Delta Air Lines says it’s bringing former star quarterback Tom Brady on board as a “long-term strategic adviser."

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a news release announcing the partnership.

Delta did not disclose how much it is paying Brady.

Delta said Brady will play a role in marketing and help the Atlanta-based airline develop training and teamwork tools for its more than 90,000 employees. He will also appear on a series of Bastian’s “Gaining Altitude” video interviews to discuss topics including overcoming adversity.

Recommended

Brady said he and NFL teammates flew on Delta many times, “even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane,” and has “loved and respected” the airline for years.

“Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible,” he said in a statement issued by the airline.

Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season and is looking to build a post-football career as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in