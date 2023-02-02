AP PHOTOS: Big moments in Tom Brady's 23-year NFL career

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From the moment Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback in New England through both of his retirements, Associated Press photographers have captured his 23-year NFL career including the game now known for the Tuck Rule through all seven of his unprecedented Super Bowl championships and his final game.

Check out some of the highlights of Brady's career with New England and Tampa Bay.

___

