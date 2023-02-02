Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Big moments in Tom Brady's 23-year NFL career

Associated Press photographers have captured Tom Brady from the moment he became a backup to his first start as New England's new quarterback through his move to Tampa Bay and both of his retirements

The Associated Press
Thursday 02 February 2023 18:26

AP PHOTOS: Big moments in Tom Brady's 23-year NFL career

Show all 17

From the moment Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback in New England through both of his retirements, Associated Press photographers have captured his 23-year NFL career including the game now known for the Tuck Rule through all seven of his unprecedented Super Bowl championships and his final game.

Check out some of the highlights of Brady's career with New England and Tampa Bay.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/tom-brady and https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL and

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in