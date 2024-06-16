Jump to content

Select list of winners at the 2024 Tony Awards

“Suffs” won the Tony Award for best book of a musical and Dede Ayite's work on “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” won best costume design of a play as the pre-show began Sunday

The Associated Press
Monday 17 June 2024 00:00

Select winners so far for the 2024 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.

Best Book of a Musical: “Suffs”

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”

Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, “Stereophonic”

___

More on the Tony Awards: https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards

