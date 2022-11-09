Jump to content

Why the AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs

Meg Kinnard
Wednesday 09 November 2022 07:29
Election 2022 Wisconsin Governor
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WHY AP CALLED WISCONSIN FOR TONY EVERS

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs.

That's what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor's race for Evers early Wednesday. Evers also racked up big turnout in Dane County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Madison.

Evers ousted GOP Gov. Scott Walker by fewer than 30,000 votes in 2018, setting up a hotly contested race for this year’s reelection campaign.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher this year in swing-state Wisconsin, one of the nation’s few remaining presidential battlegrounds.

As the winner of the 2022 gubernatorial matchup, Evers will be in office for the 2024 election, with the power to certify the results of that race — or reshape the state’s election machinery ahead of it.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

