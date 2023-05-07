Jump to content

UFC's Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash

Police in Los Angeles have arrested UFC veteran Tony Ferguson for suspicion of drunken driving following after he allegedly crashed his truck into parked cars

Via AP news wire
Sunday 07 May 2023 20:29
UFC Fighter Arrested
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested early Sunday morning in Hollywood for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said.

Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Police said Ferguson's truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesperson said.

Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records.

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008.

