Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage

Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from her husband and former reality TV co-star Dean McDermott

Via AP news wire
Friday 29 March 2024 20:03
Tori Spelling-Divorce
Tori Spelling-Divorce
(2018 Invision)

Tori Spelling filed for divorce Friday from her husband and former reality TV co-star Dean McDermott.

The former “Beverly Hills 90210” actor petitioned to end the marriage of nearly 18 years in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Spelling's petition says the two have been separated since June 17.

She is asking for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their three sons and two daughters, whose ages range from 7 to 17 years. Physical custody determines with which parent the children primarily reside, while legal custody is who makes their major life decisions.

Spelling is asking the court to order McDermott to pay her spousal support and to pay for her divorce attorneys. No dollar amount was given.

The marriage was the subject of a reality show, originally titled “Tori & Dean: Inn Love” and later “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood,” that ran on the Oxygen network from 2007 to 2012.

Spelling, the 50-year-old daughter of the late TV magnate Aaron Spelling, starred alongside Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” from 1990 to 2000. She also appeared in the films “Scary Movie 2” and “The House of Yes.”

McDermott, a 57-year-old Canadian actor, appeared on the Canadian TV series “Due South” and hosted the cooking competition show “Chopped Canada.”

It was the second marriage for both.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in