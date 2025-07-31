Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Kaepernick, Lynch turn to hockey to help Diversity Alliance host tournament for children in Toronto

Former NFL players Colin Kaepernick and Marshawn Lynch are turning their attention to boosting diversity and inclusion in hockey

The Associated Press
Thursday 31 July 2025 17:34 BST

Former NFL players Colin Kaepernick and Marshawn Lynch are turning their attention to boosting diversity and inclusion in hockey.

The two will join members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance in hosting a road hockey tournament for marginalized youth in Toronto on Aug. 16, the alliance announced Thursday. The HDA is made up of current and former NHL players of color with an objective to eradicate racism in hockey while making the sport more inclusive and accessible to youths who might not be able to afford to play.

Billed as the world’s largest youth BIPOC road hockey tournament, the event will be free of charge for the 250 youngsters set to participate.

The tournament expands on the work the HDA has already done in offering year-round on- and off-ice sports and educational programming for 1,500 registered youth players in the Toronto area.

HDA members include Calgary forward Nazem Kadri and Pittsburgh defenseman Matt Dumba, and it is chaired by former minor league journeyman Akim Aliu.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

