Watch live: Total solar eclipse darkens sky over parts of Central and North America

Watch live as the 2024 total solar eclipse darkens the sky over parts of Central and North America on Monday (8 April).

North America will be treated to a rare total eclipse today, plunging into darkness during the daytime.

The rare occurrence will see many flocking to catch a glimpse of the Moon completely covering the Sun as they stand in the darkest part of the Moon’s shadow.

In North America, the path of totality – where the eclipse will be fully visible – will range from Mexico’s Pacific coast to US states including Texas, Illinois, Ohio and New York.

It will then make its way to Canada, moving from the city of Montreal to the provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

Looking directly at the Sun is still dangerous, but the eclipse can be viewed safely through real solar eclipse glasses – not 3D glasses or anything similar.

However the safest, one of the cheapest and most convenient ways to view the event is by pinhole projection – make a hole in a piece of card, hold it under the Sun, and hold a piece of paper behind the card.

Using this method, people should be able to see the shape of the Sun projected onto the paper, taking away the need to look directly at the Sun.