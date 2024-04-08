For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as huge crowds gather in Oklahoma to watch 2024 total solar eclipse on Monday (8 April).

In North America, the path of totality – where the eclipse will be fully visible – will range from Mexico’s Pacific coast to US states including Texas, Illinois, Ohio and New York.

It will then make its way to Canada, moving from the city of Montreal to the provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

For the first time in more than 100 years, areas of Oklahoma will experience a total solar eclipse.

The eclipse will start in southwest Texas and move across the United States, including directly over southeast Oklahoma towns like Broken Bow, Idabel, Hugo, and Antlers.

The 2024 solar eclipse path of totality will cross the United States from approximately 1.27pm. to 2.35pm.

If you're in the path of totality, the sky will darken for several minutes and the air will get colder.

The Oklahoma towns that will experience the longest span of totality include Idabel and Broken Bow, according to Eclipse2024.org.