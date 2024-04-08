Watch live as huge crowds gather in Oklahoma to watch 2024 total solar eclipse
Watch live as huge crowds gather in Oklahoma to watch 2024 total solar eclipse on Monday (8 April).
In North America, the path of totality – where the eclipse will be fully visible – will range from Mexico’s Pacific coast to US states including Texas, Illinois, Ohio and New York.
It will then make its way to Canada, moving from the city of Montreal to the provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
For the first time in more than 100 years, areas of Oklahoma will experience a total solar eclipse.
The eclipse will start in southwest Texas and move across the United States, including directly over southeast Oklahoma towns like Broken Bow, Idabel, Hugo, and Antlers.
The 2024 solar eclipse path of totality will cross the United States from approximately 1.27pm. to 2.35pm.
If you're in the path of totality, the sky will darken for several minutes and the air will get colder.
The Oklahoma towns that will experience the longest span of totality include Idabel and Broken Bow, according to Eclipse2024.org.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies