Tower Bridge stuck open due to a technical fault

City of London police say Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault

Monday 09 August 2021 16:45
London’s Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault, authorities said Monday.

Images of the landmark, one of several bridges that connects the central and southern parts of the capital, show its arms in a raised position and traffic stuck on either side.

“Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,’’ the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said in a statement. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

City of London police urged people to avoid the area.