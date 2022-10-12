Jump to content

Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup

Toyota Motor Corp. says it has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after more than a yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:49
Myanmar Toyota
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.

The factory in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, outside the country’s biggest city, Yangon, is owned by Toyota and its trading arm, Toyota Tsusho.

The factory assembles Hilux pickup trucks from semi-knockdown kits and was originally due to turn out 2,500 vehicles a year, beginning in February 2021. Original plans called for an investment of $52.6 million.

In a statement, Toyota Myanmar said it began selling the Hilux double cab trucks in Myanmar as of Tuesday and has begun taking orders for the vehicle. It was unclear exactly when the factory began production.

Many foreign companies have withdrawn from Myanmar following the military’s seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Toyota is among more than 100 Japanese and other foreign companies with investments in Thilawa.

