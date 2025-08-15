Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One dead and 20 injured as train collides with vehicle in Denmark

A passenger train has collided with a vehicle at a crossing in southern Denmark

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 August 2025 20:17 BST
A passenger train derailed in Denmark on Friday
A passenger train derailed in Denmark on Friday (Robert Wengler/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

A passenger train collided with a vehicle at a crossing near the town of Tinglev in southern Denmark on Friday, leaving one person dead and injuring some 20 others.

The extent of the injuries is still unclear, but photos from the scene show derailed and overturned carriages.

A large number of emergency services were on the scene, and local news outlet TV2 said they had deployed drones and search dogs.

The company in charge of operating Denmark's rail network, Banedanmark, said on X that the accident happened when the train collided with a vehicle at a level crossing.

