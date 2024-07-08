More than 3 million pass through US airport security in a day for the first time as travel surges

Support truly

More than 3 million people passed through U.S. airport security on Sunday, the first time that number of passengers have been screened in a single day, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

The record topped the June 23 mark of more than 2.99 million screened passengers. Eight of the 10 busiest days in TSA’s history have come this year as the number of travelers tops pre-pandemic levels.

TSA was created after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and replaced a collection of private security companies that were hired by airlines. The agency operates under the Department of Homeland Security, which said that agents on Sunday checked 35 passengers every second.