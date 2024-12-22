Watch live: Planes struggle to land in strong winds at London’s Heathrow Airport
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as planes struggle to land in strong winds at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday (22 December).
Thousands of travellers hoping to reach home for Christmas have had to organise last-minute alternatives, as flights, ferries and trains continue to be cancelled.
Over 100 flights at Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, have been cancelled on Sunday, while dozens of ferry routes in Scotland and Ireland are no longer running due to the bad weather.
Eighty of the Heathrow cancellations are on British Airways, involving short-haul domestic and European flights. Three round-trips to Amsterdam and Glasgow have been grounded.
Yellow warnings for wind are in place up to 9pm on Sunday in the North West, the North East, Scotland and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.
Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said that Sunday could see gusts of up to 75mph.
He said: “There will continue to be more challenging travel conditions, with coastal areas seeing around 50 to 60mph winds.
“Extremely exposed coastal areas could see up to 70 or 75mph and parts of the west are expected to see 40 or 50mph.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments