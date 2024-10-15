Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of ALCS at Yankee Stadium

Turns out, Taylor and Travis like to watch a little baseball, too

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 October 2024 01:50

Turns out, Taylor and Travis like to watch a little baseball, too.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were at Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

The famous couple sat together in a suite down the right-field line, in the second row above postseason bunting and a flag commemorating the Yankees' 1932 World Series championship.

Kelce, who went to high school in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, sported a dark baseball cap with the words Midnight Rodeo on it. Swift also wore a hat on a 50-degree night in the Bronx.

It was the second major sporting event they've attended in New York City over the past five-plus weeks. The couple also sat in a box to watch the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 8 in Queens.

Kelce and the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, had a bye this weekend after opening the season 5-0. Their next game is Sunday at San Francisco, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

