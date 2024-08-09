Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

French prosecutors say rapper Travis Scott has been arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard

Via AP news wire
Friday 09 August 2024 10:17

Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

Show all 5

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.

The arrest occurred after police were called to the Georges V hotel early Friday to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor's office.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the U.S. rally over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

Scott, one of the biggest names in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

The Associated Press sent a message to Scott's representative seeking comment.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in