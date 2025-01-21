Trevor Noah is tapped to once again host the Grammy Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Grammy Awards are sticking with their man: Trevor Noah will host the show for the fifth consecutive time, the Grammys announced Tuesday.

The comedian, best known for hosting Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” from 2015 to 2022, will once more be front and center Feb. 2, when the awards show is broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS. This year's telecast will also raise funds to support relief efforts after wildfires devastated the Grammys' hometown, the statement said.

Each of the last three telecasts has improved on the last's ratings, culminating in 2024, when 16.9 million Americans watched — the highest TV audience since the 2020 ceremony.

Last year, the comedian joked about the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and made fun of TikTok and Universal Music Group. “So anything can happen, right?” he said in his monologue. “This is like flying in a Boeing airplane. One minute there’s a door, the next one we are outside.”

The only other people to host five or more Grammy telecasts were musical artists: Andy Williams hosted seven shows, followed by John Denver with six and LL Cool J with five.

In addition to host, Noah will be a producer — and a nominee. His “Where Was I” has a nod for best comedy album. Noah was nominated in the same category last year for “I Wish You Would,” losing to Dave Chappelle. This time he’s up against offerings by Chappelle again, Ricky Gervais, Jim Gaffigan and Nikki Glaser, who hosted the Golden Globes.

Beyoncé goes into the night with the most nods. “Cowboy Carter” is up for album and country album of the year, and “Texas Hold ’Em” is nominated for record, song and country song of the year. Post Malone is just behind Beyoncé, with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist.

___

For more Grammys coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards