Trinidad and Tobago to open its airports to US military as tensions with Venezuela escalate

The government of Trinidad and Tobago said Monday that it would allow the U.S. military access to its airports in coming weeks as tensions build between the United States and Venezuela.

The announcement comes after the U.S. military recently installed a radar system at the airport in Tobago. The Caribbean country's government has said the radar is being used to fight local crime, and that the small nation would not be used as a launchpad to attack any other country.

The U.S. would use the airports for activity that would be "logistical in nature, facilitating supply replenishment and routine personnel rotations,” Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. It did not provide further details.

Trinidad’s prime minister previously has praised ongoing U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

Only seven miles separate Venezuela from the twin-island Caribbean nation at their closest point. It has two main airports: Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.

The U.S. strikes began in September and have killed more than 80 people as the U.S. builds up a fleet of warships near Venezuela, including the largest U.S. aircraft carrier.

In October, a U.S. warship docked in Trinidad's capital as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump boosts military pressure on neighboring Venezuela and its President Nicolás Maduro.

U.S. lawmakers have questioned the legality of the strikes against vessels in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific Ocean and recently announced there would be a congressional review of them.