Trinidad's creative community rallies to ensure the famed carnival remains affordable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trinidad and Tobago was practically shut down on Tuesday as it neared the climax of its famed annual two-day carnival.

But this year, the event — dubbed “the greatest show on Earth” — faced the pressures of rising costs, leaving a growing number of residents on the twin-island Caribbean nation no longer able to afford to participate.

Ticket prices for premium parties were costing nearly $700, while the price for costumes in a popular masquerade band were in excess of $2,000.

Cognizant of rising prices, teachers and musicians are finding creative ways to make carnival more accessible for residents, whose forebears were slaves barred from participating in such festivities.

Joshua Lamorelle, who goes into impoverished communities and teaches stilt walking for free, said: “It is giving the kids an opportunity to be a part of something that is very hard for them to afford.”

A few days shy of schools and businesses closing for the massive carnival street parade, that began on Monday, Lamorelle was giving students final pointers. He observed as 11-year-old Kanye Simmons sat on a wall and secured stilts to his legs ahead of a junior parade.

Stilt-walking is Simmons’ favorite pastime, even more so than video games: “I find it’s very educational, and it’s very fun.”

His mother, Chrisann Clarke, said she appreciates Lamorelle’s push to educate children on the country’s culture and the history of carnival. She was also grateful that she didn’t have to pay for her son to participate in the parade, as is customary.

“It’s actually great, because most parents are unable to afford it,” she said.

‘We are the carnival’

Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago is celebrated on the two days preceding Ash Wednesday — dubbed Carnival Monday and Tuesday. Though not official national holidays, tens of thousands of people don costumes to take part in the street parade.

The carnival dates from the 18th century, when French settlers brought the festivities to the islands but forbade African slaves to participate. By the 19th century, formerly enslaved Africans rioted against British officials who tried to suppress the celebrations.

Carnival has since evolved into a major festival and is a key contributor to the economy, employing thousands of people and generating millions of dollars in tourism revenue.

With the prices of tickets and costumes rising, soca music star Kimba Sorzano got creative to promote his new music for this year’s carnival.

He owns a minibus, known as a “maxi taxi.” On some mornings, he offers free rides to passengers on the proviso that they listen to his music for the entire ride.

His promotion tactic has became so popular that fast food restaurants came on board and added free breakfast to the commute.

“Some people got priced out of the carnival, but at the same time we are the carnival,” said Sorzano, who believes the true spirit of carnival lives in the hearts of Trinidadians and Tobagonians.

He’s not the only performer spreading carnival cheer at no cost. Singer Patrice Roberts organized a free soca music concert in late January that drew more than 10,000 people.

Acknowledging the hardships facing some families, Roberts said in a video posted on social media that she knew “not everyone can indulge” this year.

“This is for all the faithful fans, families and for anyone who still wants to feel the magic,” Roberts said.

A free street parade for children

Lamorelle believes that making the carnival and other aspects of Trinidad and Tobago’s culture more accessible helps enrich people’s lives.

“Anything to make the youths better and have a better vision on culture is what I am going for,” he said.

This year, Lamorelle formed a carnival masquerade band for children, using his own money to cover most of the costs, although a few sponsors helped.

It’s a rare opportunity for a country of some 1.4 million people whose unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in the third quarter of 2025, from 3.8% in the previous quarter, according to the latest government data.

The government has approved new taxes and increased certain fees since being elected last April. This has led to rising prices for consumers and job losses, with some saying they’ve been forced to shutter their businesses.

Lamorelle has the support of people in his community of Valencia, a small town in northeast Trinidad.

“He’s doing wonderful work in the community because he has the children more occupied than just loitering and doing nonsense,” said Nakita De Verteuil, whose two children are part of the band.

One of her sons, Josiah De Verteuil, who portrayed a “midnight robber” while on four-foot-high stilts, sees Lamorelle as a mentor.

“He is a very lovable person,” the 17-year-old said. “And to children, he is one of the best influencers.”