Trump allies push back against gun groups in wake of Alex Pretti shooting
- A Minneapolis nurse, Alex Pretti, was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents after being tackled, despite legally carrying a concealed pistol and not brandishing it.
- Trump administration officials, including Donald Trump, swiftly condemned Pretti, falsely claiming he was a 'would-be assassin' and using his legal firearm as justification for the shooting.
- This position represents a significant reversal from the administration's previous support for gun rights and armed protesters, such as those involved in the Michigan state legislature protests or Kyle Rittenhouse.
- Leading gun rights organisations, including the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America, criticised the administration's stance, arguing that legal firearm possession does not warrant being shot.
- Republican congressman Thomas Massie also weighed in, stating that carrying a firearm is a constitutionally protected right and not a justification for lethal force.
