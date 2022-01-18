Trump administration demands Columbia overhaul academic courses in extraordinary ultimatum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has delivered an extraordinary ultimatum to Columbia University, threatening to permanently end federal funding to the school unless it cedes control of an international studies department and implements sweeping changes to other campus policies.

In a letter sent Thursday night, federal officials said the university must immediately place its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department under “academic receivership for a minimum of five years.”

It must also ban masks on campus that are meant to conceal the wearer's identity "or intimidate others,” adopt a new definition of antisemitism and abolish its current process for administering discipline to students.

The letter described those changes and others as “preconditions” in order to begin ”formal negotiations regarding Columbia University's continued financial relationship with the United States government."

“We expect your immediate compliance with these critical next steps,” officials from the Department of Education, General Services Administration and Department of Health and Human Services wrote in the letter.

The letter marked a significant escalation in the Trump administration's efforts to impose extensive changes on academic institutions. It comes as federal immigration officials have also targeted specific student protesters, including Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist who was arrested over the weekend for his role in Columbia University demonstrations against Israel.

In a notice to the student body Thursday, Columbia University officials said agents with the Department of Homeland Security searched two additional university residences with a warrant Thursday evening. No one was arrested or detained, according to the university’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, who said she was “heartbroken” by the news.

“Columbia continues to make every effort to ensure that our campus, students, faculty, and staff are safe,” Armstrong said in a statement. “Columbia is committed to upholding the law, and we expect city, state, and federal agencies to do the same.”

The university did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the Trump administration's demands.