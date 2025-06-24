Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard

A federal judge has blocked another effort by the Trump administration to keep international students from attending Harvard University, granting a second preliminary injunction in the case

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 24 June 2025 02:26 BST
Harvard (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A federal judge on Monday blocked another effort by the Trump administration to keep international students from attending Harvard University, granting a second preliminary injunction in the case.

The order from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston preserves the ability of foreign students to travel to the U.S. for study at Harvard while the case is decided.

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

