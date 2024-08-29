Support truly

Watch live as Donald Trump visits a Michigan steel plant on Thursday (29 August), as Kamala Harris’s lead widens in new post-DNC poll.

amala Harris has surged ahead in the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, the first conducted by the group since the Democratic National Convention. The vice president has made big gains among key voting groups and holds a five-point lead nationally over Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the former president continues to face backlash over his recent visit to the Arlington National Cemetery after his campaign team filmed around the graves of fallen US soldiers for a TikTok video.