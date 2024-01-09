Watch live: US appeals court hears arguments in Trump immunity appeal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a US appeals court holds arguments on Donald Trump’s claim that he has immunity from charges in a federal case against him (9 December).

The case accuses him of attempting to illegally overturn his 2020 election defeat that saw Joe Biden take the presidency.

The three-judge panel in Washington, D.C., will hear oral arguments over actions the former President took after the 2020 presidential election, where he partook in an alleged scheme to subvert the results.

Mr Trump’s legal theory is that the charges should be dismissed because the alleged conduct occurred during his term as president.

A lower court has already dismissed Mr Trump’s motion to dismiss the election interference case and ruled that he is not immune.

The case will be heard by Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, Michelle Childs and Florence Pan. Mr Trump is expected to attend, although his appearance is not mandatory.