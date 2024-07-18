Watch live: Memorial held for Trump rally shooting victim Corey Comperatore

Support truly

Watch live on Tursday (18 July) as a memorial is held for Trump rally shooting victim Corey Comperatore.

A visitation for friends of the former fire chief will take place at Laube Hall in Freeport.

Mr Comperatore, 50, had worked as a project and tooling engineer, was an Army reservist and spent many years as a volunteer firefighter after serving as chief, according to his obituary.

He died Saturday (13 July) during the attempt on Trump’s life at the rally in Butler.

Mr Comperatore spent the final moments of his life shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire, officials said.