Watch live: Trump campaign staff hold news conference at RNC 2024

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Donald Trump’s campaign staff hold a news conference at the Republic National Convention 2024 on Monday (15 July).

Trump has arrived in Wisconsin, to attend this year’s RNC, a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee will be coronated by his party as its 2024 candidate at the convention and will finally unveil the identity of his running mate.

JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Doug Burgum are thought to be the front-runners to be his running mate.

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage. Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.