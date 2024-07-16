Jump to content

Watch live: Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis speak at Republican National Convention

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 16 July 2024 23:04
Watch live on Tuesday (16 July) as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis speak on the second day of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Haley and DeSantis are set to take the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this evening after a surprise appearance by Donald Trump on Monday.

The former president received a hero’s welcome when he arrived at the Fiserv Forum with a bandaged ear on Monday night. A deafening roar erupted from the crowd and chants of “USA” broke out when he arrived.

He did not speak, as he is due to give the event’s keynote address on Thursday, but appeared moved by the reception.

Trump formally clinched his party’s nomination for the presidency on Monday, just minutes after he had announced he would had chosen Ohio Senator JD Vance, 39, as his 2024 running mate.

