Watch live: Donald Trump attends Saving America movie event premiere

Watch live as Donald Trump attends the Saving America movie event premiere in Milwaukee on Wednesday (17 July).

Earlier this week, Trump, became the de facto Republican nominee for US President, after enough votes were cast at the National Convention to secure his bid.

The RNC came just two days after Trump was shot in his ear during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The former US president appeared at the convention with a bandage on his ear.