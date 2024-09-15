Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as police remain outside Donald Trump’s Florida golf course after multiple shots were fired on Sunday (15 September).

Multiple gunshots were fired at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach where the former president was playing golf today, according to reports.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that a person has been detained in connection with the incident after Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, who they believe intended to target the former president. A long gun has been recovered, they added.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement that Trump is safe. “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” he said in a statement.