Independent
Appeals court clears the way for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers

A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers, halting a judge’s order requiring them to be reinstated

Lindsay Whitehurst
Wednesday 09 April 2025 18:31 BST
Trump
Trump

A federal appeals court cleared the way Wednesday for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers, halting a judge’s order requiring them to be reinstated.

A split panel for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the workers let go in mass firings must appeal the dismissals through a separate employment process.

The decision in a case filed by nearly two dozen states in Maryland comes a day after the Supreme Court blocked a similar order from a judge in California.

