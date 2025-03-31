Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comic Amber Ruffin cut from White House correspondents' event after angering Trump team

Comic Amber Ruffin is off the bill at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington

The Associated Press
Monday 31 March 2025 16:25 BST
US Media Correspondents Ruffin
US Media Correspondents Ruffin (2025 Invision)

The White House Correspondents Association canceled comedian Amber Ruffin from performing at its annual dinner because it wants to refocus the event on journalistic excellence.

The association's announcement over the weekend made no mention of Ruffin's appearance on a podcast by the Daily Beast last week in which she referred to the Trump administration as “kind of a bunch of murderers.”

Ruffin, a writer for NBC's Seth Meyers and formerly a host of a Peacock talk show, also said she wouldn't try to make sure her jokes would target politicians of different stripes, as she was told by the correspondents' association.

Her comments drew angry responses from the Trump administration. The president isn't expected to attend the April event, which in past years has featured comics such as Stephen Colbert and Colin Jost. The last time a comedian did not perform at the dinner was in 2019, when historian Ron Chernow spoke.

The president of the correspondents' association, Eugene Daniels, said over the weekend that he had been planning a “re-envisioning” of the dinner over the past couple of weeks.

“At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists,” Daniels, host of an upcoming show on MSNBC, said in a statement.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in