Tube disruption expected at weekend as rota row continues
TfL also said RMT strike action is expected on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday “despite months of talks” over changes to rosters
Travellers have been warned of disruption this weekend as London Underground drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters.
Transport for London (TfL) said five lines, as well as Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines, will be affected by a strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Saturday and into Sunday morning.
TfL also said RMT strike action is expected on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday “despite months of talks” over changes to rosters.
The Night Tube, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed weeks ago but has been disrupted by industrial action.
The union claims TfL has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.
TfL on Wednesday advised commuters to “check before they travel and consider using buses”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies