Law enforcement block road near Nancy Guthrie's home during investigation into her disappearance

Law enforcement investigating the disapearance of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother have blocked off a road near Nancy Guthrie’s home in Arizona

Ty Oneil

Law enforcement investigating the disappearance of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie's mother sealed off a road near Nancy Guthrie's home in Arizona late Friday night.

A parade of sheriff’s and FBI vehicles, including forensics vehicles, passed through the roadblock that was set up about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the house.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the activity was part of the Guthrie investigation but declined to detail specifics.

Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Feb. 1. Authorities say her blood was found on the front porch of her Tucson-area home. Purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed.

