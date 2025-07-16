Tulisa Contostavlos trial update: Vas Morgan accused of using “absolutely vile” language towards singer at V Festival incident
Contostavlos allegedly drunkenly charged at the blogger at a music festival last year
Update, 16 July 2025: Gareth Varey was subsequently found not guilty of threatening behaviour.
Vas Morgan was accused of using “absolutely vile” language towards Tulisa Contostavlos at V Festival last year, during a court hearing today.
The singer’s defence barrister, James Dein, alleged that the celebrity blogger told her that her “f***king career is over”, as well as calling her a s**g and whore. He also allegedly made a derogatory reference about her mother.
Morgan denies the claims.
Contostavlos is accused of drunkenly charging at Morgan, before the punching him, at the music festival in August last year. She denies the claims. The court heard how 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight.
Her PA, Gareth Varey, is charged with threatening behaviour, which he also denies.
The Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard that the singer and Varey had known Morgan, prior to last year’s alleged altercation at V Festival. The blogger published her infamous leaked sex tape in 2012, but removed it four hours later following advice from his solicitor the court heard.
He allegedly left insulting user comments up on his website, although Morgan claims he was unaware of these.
Contostavlos’s barrister said that the singer was concerned that he was “stalking” her, after he stayed in a LA hotel room opposite hers in February-March 2012. Varey later filed a complaint about Morgan.
She and her PA have been released from court on unconditional bail, but will return tomorrow for day two of the trial.
