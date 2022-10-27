Man drowns after running from police, jumping in pond

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A naked suspect in a Tulsa apartment clubhouse burglary broke from their custody, jumped into a pond and drowned early Thursday, police said.

In a social media posting, Tulsa police said officers answering a 4:30 a.m. burglar alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse found its front door shattered and a naked man inside with his wet clothing strewn around the room.

Officers handcuffed the man, who initially was cooperative but suddenly broke from them, kicked open a back door, scaled a patio railing and jumped into a pond. Officers jumped in after him, but the man failed to resurface.

A dive team later found the man's body in 10 feet (3 meters) of chilly, murky water.

Police were withholding the man's identity until they could notify his relatives.