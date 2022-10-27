Jump to content

Man drowns after running from police, jumping in pond

Police say a naked suspect in a Tulsa apartment clubhouse burglary broke from custody, jumped into a pond and drowned

Via AP news wire
Thursday 27 October 2022 21:39

A naked suspect in a Tulsa apartment clubhouse burglary broke from their custody, jumped into a pond and drowned early Thursday, police said.

In a social media posting, Tulsa police said officers answering a 4:30 a.m. burglar alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse found its front door shattered and a naked man inside with his wet clothing strewn around the room.

Officers handcuffed the man, who initially was cooperative but suddenly broke from them, kicked open a back door, scaled a patio railing and jumped into a pond. Officers jumped in after him, but the man failed to resurface.

A dive team later found the man's body in 10 feet (3 meters) of chilly, murky water.

Police were withholding the man's identity until they could notify his relatives.

