Man runs onto field during Tunisia-France match at World Cup

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 30 November 2022 16:38

A man ran onto the field with what appeared to be a Palestinian flag midway through the second half of the World Cup match between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.

The man ran across the field at Education City. He did some acrobatic jumps before security sprinted onto the field. He was then dragged off the field as one Tunisia player appeared to ask the security officials to go easy on him.

Tunisia was leading 1-0 at the time.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

