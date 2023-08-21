Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead

An official says a passenger bus has veered off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch in central Turkey, killing 12 people and injuring 19 others

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 August 2023 09:49

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead

Show all 2

A passenger bus veered off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch in central Turkey on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 19 others, officials said.

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, which crossed into the oncoming lane and then plunged into the ditch near the central Turkish city of Yozgat, Gov. Mehmet Ali Ozkan said.

The bus was traveling from Sivas — some 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Yozgat — to Istanbul.

Ozkan said 11 of the passengers died at the scene of the crash while one died later in the hospital.

The injured passengers were being treated in nearby hospitals and one of them was in serious condition, he said.

Recommended

The cause of the crash was under investigation, Ozkan said, adding that it appeared to be the result of “carelessness” by the driver.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in