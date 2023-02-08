Jump to content

Scenes of devastation as Turkey, Syria quake kills thousands

The Associated Press
Wednesday 08 February 2023 13:47

Scenes of devastation as Turkey, Syria quake kills thousands

This gallery shows the most compelling scenes from a devastating earthquake which hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, February 5, 2023.

The gallery was curated by Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan

