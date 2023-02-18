Watch rescue efforts continue in Turkey as earthquake death toll passes 45,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as rescue operations continue in Turkey on Saturday, 18 February, as the death toll passes 45,000 people.

Millions have been left homeless after powerful earthquakes devastated parts of both Turkey and Syria.

This feed shows the scene in Kahramanmaras as crews continued their tireless search for survivors.

Freezing conditions have been working against rescue operations, putting increased pressure on the missions.

The death toll makes this the worst disaster in modern Turkish history.

It was confirmed on Saturday morning that Ghanian footballer Christian Atsu is among those who have been found dead.

As of Friday, 17 February, 143 trucks of UN aid had crossed into the northwest of Syria.

That's according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, whose spokesperson said: “We are definitely scaling up the cross-border aid operation.

"There is a plan for more trucks to come every day,” they added.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.