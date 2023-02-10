For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as crews work tirelessly to reach victims buried underneath the rubble in Adiyaman after Turkey was devastated by powerful earthquakes.

The death toll has soared past 20,000 after quickly rising since the two earthquakes struck the country on Tuesday, 7 February.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by freezing conditions, increasing the pressure to reach any survivors as soon as possible.

The United Nations has appealed for more aid for Turkey and Syria to help respond to the devastation left behind.

UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said: “Aid, life-saving aid, is desperately needed by civilians wherever they are irrespective of borders and boundaries."

The US has lifted sanctions on Syria to allow for aid to be given for nearly six months.

The World Health Organisation has also warned that survivors may also face "secondary disaster" if aid does not reach them soon.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.