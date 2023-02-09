Watch live: View from Gaziantep after earthquake death toll passes 15,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as rescue efforts continue into a fourth day in Turkey after powerful earthquakes devastated the region.

The death toll has sharply risen to more than 15,000 in both Turkey and Syria as crews and families frantically search for survivors.

This feed shows the search efforts live from badly-impacted Gaziantep on Thursday, 9 February.

Around 200 aftershocks have been reported in the aftermath of the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

Fears are growing that time is running out to save those who are still alive underneath collapsed buildings.

UK-based Muslim charity SKT Welfare is warning that “people are losing that window where they might still survive if they are stuck under the rubble.”

The World Health Organisation has estimated that 23 million people across Turkey and Syria could be impacted by the earthquakes, including 1.4 million children.

