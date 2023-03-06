Watch the scene live from Hatay one month since deadly earthquake hit Turkey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch the scene live from Hatay one month on since powerful earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria.

This feed shows the level of destruction left behind in the wake of the earthquakes that reduced buildings to rubble.

More than 50,000 people were killed across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria, with crews working tirelessly for weeks to save any survivors buried underneath the debris.

The earthquake and subsequent powerful tremors injured more than 108,000 in Turkey and left millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.

Unicef says over two-and-a-half million children are in need of humanitarian assistance in Turkey alone.

Hatay was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake and a second measuring 5.8 two weeks after the initial powerful earthquakes.

The days and weeks following the initial earthquakes saw crews battling against the clock as plunging temperatures posed further risk to anyone who may have survived.

