Watch live from Turkey as crews continue to trawl through the rubble left behind by powerful earthquakes in the hopes of finding survivors.

The death toll has crossed 46,000 people as of Sunday, 19 February, making it the worst disaster in modern Turkish history.

This feed shows the scene as excavators are used to lift rubble left behind from buildings that were shaken to pieces.

Freezing conditions have been working against rescue operations, putting increased pressure on the missions.

It was confirmed on Saturday morning that Ghanian footballer Christian Atsu is among those who have been found dead.

Atsu, 31, once played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle. He had been playing for Turkish club Hatayspor since September.

Twelve days on from the earthquakes, rescue missions are racing against time to reach any survivors as the window to save them narrows.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.