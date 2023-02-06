Watch live: View from Diyarbakir after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 500 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February.

This feed shows the scene in Diyarbakir as crews frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble.

At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as the earthquake shook the region.

The earthquake's epicentre was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres from the Syrian border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage," he added.

Italian authorities have issued a tsunami alert after the earthquake early on Monday morning.

The death toll has been increasing throughout Monday morning, with fears it will continue to rise as searches continue.

