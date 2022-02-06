Marchers in Athens protest reported Greek migrant pushbacks

Hundreds of people marched through central Athens on Sunday to protest what they say are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey

Via AP news wire
Sunday 06 February 2022 15:03
Migration Greece Protest
Migration Greece Protest
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hundreds of people marched through central Athens on Sunday to protest what they say are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey

The marchers carried an inflatable dinghy, like those migrants use to cross the sea from Turkey, and a banner saying “Stop pushbacks, stop border violence.”

The protest followed a similar one on Saturday in Istanbul organized by Turkish humanitarian groups who marched to the Greek consulate to protest the recent deaths of 19 migrants near Turkey’s border with Greece. At least one march leader in Turkey charged that Greek authorities had taken clothing from the migrants before pushing them back to die in freezing temperatures. Greek officials say the migrants who died never reached the border.

Turkey has frequently alleged that Greece carries out pushbacks of migrants seeking to cross the northwestern land border or trying to reach Greece’s Aegean Sea islands. Greece strongly denies the allegation, although the government has taken credit for better patrolling land and sea borders, significantly cutting the influx of migrants.

“The tragic incident at the Turkish border highlights the importance of combating illegal immigration and smuggling networks that put the lives of people in mortal danger purely for economic gain," said Greece's Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi.

Recommended

He also urged Turkey to fulfill its obligations to the European Union and prevent migrants from leaving its territory.

Greece says Turkey is weaponizing the migrants’ plight to stoke tensions at the border, as it did in March 2020, when it actively encouraged tens of thousands of migrants to try to cross into northeastern Greece.

Migrants have sometimes succeeded in crossing the land border but arrivals by sea into Greece of late have become almost nonexistent. Migrants, and their traffickers, have instead attempted the far longer sea trip from Turkey to Italy, sometimes with deadly results.

Greece denies any responsibility for migrant deaths in attempted crossings.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in