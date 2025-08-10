Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Turkey, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse, an official said. At least two people were trapped in the debris of a collapsed building.

The earthquake, with an epicenter in the town of Sindirgi, sent shocks that were felt some 200 kilometers (125 miles) to the north in Istanbul, a city of more than 16 million people.

Sindirgi Mayor Serkan Sak told the nationwide HaberTurk television broadcaster that four people were rescued from a collapsed building in the town while rescuers were trying to reach two other people from the structure.

Several houses also collapsed in the nearby village of Golcuk, he said. The minaret of a mosque also tumbled down in the village.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said on X that four people were being treated in hospital. None of them were in life-threatening condition, he said.

“Our hope is to get through this without any loss of life," Ahmet Akin, the mayor of the provincial capital, which is also called Balikesir, told HaberTurk.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a statement wishing all affected citizens a speedy recovery.

"May God protect our country from any kind of disaster,” he wrote on X.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.